Mattituck Cinemas announces slate of second run films, calls on community for movie suggestions

Mattituck cinemas will show second-run and revival films instead of the latest blockbusters. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

The reels are rolling again at Mattituck Cinemas.

The theater’s new ‘Mattituck Cinema Classics’ series kicked off last week with a pair of early ‘90s staples.

“It’s going to be themed for each weekend, so for Valentine’s Day weekend we’re doing ‘Sleepless In Seattle’ and ‘The Little Rascals’ for the kids,” said Matt Chizever, the theater’s unofficial film curator. “The weekend after that, for President’s Day, we’re doing ‘All The President’s Men’ and one other film.”

Mr. Chizever, a working actor and the general manager of Luchoritos’ Mattituck location next door to the theater, said helming Theater One’s new slate of second-run films is a passion project. Like Marc LaMaina, the restaurateur who founded Lucharitos and is the driving force behind the various renovations and new attractions at the movie house, Mr. Chizever grew up attending Mattituck Cinemas and wants to ensure a new generation of kids can catch classics on a big screen close to home.

“Every important movie I saw as a kid I saw here,” Mr. Chizever said. “This place has to mean something.”

An atmosphere of nostalgia will also imbue the forthcoming putt-putt course courtesy of Ricky Saetta, the Greenport retro artist known as Ricky TeeVee. The attraction is being built in a converted screening room and will immerse mini-golfers in a realm of old-school popular culture.

The theater also opened the Axe & Smash Axe Throwing Lounge earlier this year, and is currently developing Smash Paint, where guests will don jumpsuits and goggles to create messy masterpieces.

Both Mr. Chizever and Mr. LaMaina hope to bring live events into Theater One later this year. In addition to running second-run films, Mr. Chizever said he envisions hosting live events with Long Island filmmakers and documentarians to shine a light on local talent. Mr. LaMaina has plans to construct a 16’ by 16’ wrestling ring to host live matches. He said the ring would double as a stage for live music, comedy and other events.

Mr. Chizever said the community will play an important role in the future of entertainment at Mattituck Cinemas.

“We opened up the [Mattituck Cinema Classics] Facebook page two weeks ago, and now the community tells me what they want to see,” he said. “It will take the community’s support to keep this alive.”