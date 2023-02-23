Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 23, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated December 16-23, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Frank & Cathleen Carbone to Ruth & Michael Arnone, 73 Fox Chaser Place (600-86-2-7.005) (R) $765,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Mark A Scarlatelli to Deborah Hughis, 18 Kimberly Court (600-61-1-3.070) (R) $755,000

• Serrano Family Trust to Deborah Penta & John Moran, 62 Golden Spruce Drive, (600-80.01-1-60) (R) $580,000

• Tonia Crews to Norma Rodriguez, 148 Forge Road (600-118-5-11) (R) $485,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Estate of Leander Glover to Early Rising Farm LLC, 1555 Cox Lane (1000-96-3-7.003) (V) $910,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Robert Aller & Barnett Weinstein, 5 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-30) (R) $880,000

• Rimor Development LLC to John & Eileen McCarthy, 9 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-28) (R) $808,220

• Sawastynowicz Family Trust to Alexander Compagno, 1100 Alvahs Lane (1000-109-2-18) (R) $799,000

• Tracy White to Early Rising Farm LLC, 1622 Cox Lane (1000-96-3-6.003) (V) $563,155

• H & S Assocs Realty LLC to 1235 Sterling Lane LLC, 1235 Sterling Lane (1000-102-2-24.002) (V) $300,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Eric Novick to Fahad Najam & Simmi Malik, 11003 Main Road (1000-31-4-27) (R) $1,360,000

• Eric Novick & Elizabeth Martinsen to Eric Novick, 11003 Main Road (1000-31-4-27) (R) $300,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Paul & Carol Giles to Fishers Island Club Inc., 322 Avenue B (1000-6-2-22.002) (R) $650,000

• Hound Lane LLC to Fort Wright Bakery LLC, 301 Hound Lane (1000-12-1-7.001) (C) $575,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Michael Ferber to 220 Floral Blvd Corporation, 1825 Gull Pond Lane (1000-35-4-15) (R) $1,825,000

• Richard J Kaufman (Referee), Steven Skopelitis (Defendant) to 221 Center Duplex BBG LLC, 221 Center Street (1001-4-6-2) (R) $602,090

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Harvey & Gail Marchben & Shari Marchben to Eugene & Catherine Bellon, 68 Maidstone Lane (600-2-2-68) (R) $1,199,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Felix Orlowski Trust & Regina Orlowski Trust to Kenneth Corrigan, 615 Mayflower Road (1000-107-8-23) (R) $700,000

• Estate of Micheal Lovett & Mary Regan to James Miller & Pamela Bottge, 1365 Bay Avenue (1000-143-5-3) (R) $402,000

• Brooklyn Timber LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corporation, 3125 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-68) (V) $275,000

• Zenith Property Group LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corporation, 2900 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-59) (V) $275,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Sisters Realty LLC to Colt East Main LLC, 1267 East Main Street (600-109-3-6.001) (C) $3,170,000

• Christine & Richard DeSantis to Dalia Frumkin & Lisa Brateman, 18 Tall Tree Circle (600-2.01-2-18) (R) $1,185,000

• Katherine Mades to Munfakh Real Estate LLC, 18 Sound Shore Road (600-6-2-1) (R) $910,000

• James & Nicole Walsh to Elena Rios & Vincente Lopez, 37 Moet Drive (600-65-1-29.036) (R) $610,000

• Adam Schierholz & Lisa Cassese to Maria Sfinarolakis-Kokolis, 246 Newton Avenue (600-127-3-38) (R) $599,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Daniel Calabro to Ronald Webb, 31A Dickerson Drive (700-22-2-23.006) (R) $1,900,000

• Eric Hensley & Robert Weinstein to Coecies Cottage LLC, 84 North Cartwright Road (700-8-3-13.001) (R) $975,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Estate of James Hayes to Longview Island Estates LLC, 5 Gardiners Bay Drive (700-3-2-53.001) (R) $1,751,000

•Elizabeth Cancroft Trust to Elias Mablekos & Jillian Shatken, 3 Country Club Drive (700-3-2-15) (R) $1,550,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Wayne & Francine Stack to Jason & Lisa Laveglia, 32 Dougs Lane (600-91-3-18) (R) $753,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Michael & Ellen Mehr to Monica & Bruce Stewart, 1300 Parkway (1000-70-10-45) (R) $1,243,000

• Patricia O’Neill to Jeena & Anita Betil, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 13A (1000-63.02-1-38) (R) $610,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Gerald & Miriam Logan to Edward Bonahue & Tina Smith-Bonahue, 30 Hidden Acres Path (600-115-1-11.002) $835,000

• Rebecca & John Grodski to Patrick McCarthy, 40 Breezy Point Road (600-34-1-8) (R) $340,000

• Richard Trimingham to Jacqueline Attride, 190 Dogwood Drive (600-54-1-19.001) (R) $55,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)