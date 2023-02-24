Blotters: Pair from the Bronx caught driving stolen car in Calverton, Florida man charged with menacing a police officer

While on patrol in Calverton, a Riverhead police officer saw a 2018 Honda Accord being driven in a “suspicious manner” on Riley Avenue and with its headlights off.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, police said.

The Honda Accord traveled for a short distance before colliding with a dirt embankment on Edwards Ave in Calverton and the occupants fled the vehicle, police said.

Two suspects were located a short distance away and were arrested.

The suspects — Anthony Brown, 21, from the Bronx, and an adolescent offender, age 17, also from the Bronx — were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and were released on appearance tickets.

Detectives were notified and assisted with the investigation, where they later determined that the car had been stolen and proceeds of a larceny from the Calverton area were recovered inside the car, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone that may have witnessed the incident or has any information is being asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

• A 51-year-old Clearwater, Fla., man was arrested by Southampton police after he interfered with a traffic stop and menaced a police officer on West Main Street in Riverhead Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Alona Washington, 24, of Calverton, was stopped for traffic violations around 2:40 p.m. and got out of her vehicle, ignoring several requests by an officer to sit back in her vehicle and provide identification.

Officials said she ultimately complied and was arrested for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. While sitting in the back of a police car, her father, Preston Washington, arrived at the scene, walked towards officers “aggressively” and demanded to know which officer arrested his daughter.

The man allegedly began charging the officer “with clenched fists, yelling ‘You touched the wrong woman,’ ” before he was also arrested.

Mr. Washington was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.

• Southampton Town police were called to a home Sunday morning on Evergreen Road in Flanders after a homeowner reported that an acquaintance was in his backyard without permission.

According to a police report, the acquaintance entered the yard through a gated fence and then entered the home through a back door when nobody was home.

The homeowner found the man in his backyard with two beers and a Gatorade bottle filled with tequila taken from his kitchen. He complied with a request to put the items back and leave and the homeowner declined to press charges.

Police served the acquaintance with a notice of trespass and advised him not to go to the home or make further contact.

• A 28-year-old Riverhead man was arrested on a harassment charge after reportedly attacking a Southampton police officer Saturday.

Reports said that Tomas Canel Saban was escorted to his residence by a police officer after he was found to be highly intoxicated. Upon arrival to the residence, police said the defendant attacked the officer by grabbing him, pushing him and spitting in his face. He was arrested and charged with second-degree harassment and the officer was taken to an area hospital due to an injury.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a parked vehicle Friday evening.

According to police, Otto Depaz Gregorio, 45, struck a parked, occupied vehicle on North Magee Street around 6:15 p.m.

He was charged with DWI and numerous traffic infractions, police said.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

• Last Thursday, at about 11:08 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a property on Griffing Avenue in Riverhead. The first arriving officers located a male victim who said a man and woman forcibly removed his cellphone and money at knifepoint.

The suspects were identified as Kari Reid, 42, and Nicholas Berg, 37, both of whom are homeless and living in the Riverhead area. They were subsequently arrested.

Mr. Reid was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor and a town code violation for possessing open alcohol. Ms. Berg was charged with first-degree robbery.

The defendants were held at the Riverhead Police Department and will be arraigned at Riverhead Justice Court.

The Riverhead Police Detective Squad is continuing the investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, ext. 312, or the Police Department Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All callers will be kept anonymous.

• A Riverhead man told police Tuesday that someone had gained access to his Social Security food stamps account and removed $1,694, according to police.

• Conner Geyer, age and address unavailable, was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs Sunday night on Route 25A in Wading River. He was then taken to headquarters for processing and then held for arraignment, according to police. He was also charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Copper wire was reported stolen from the PSEG facility on Doctors Path Saturday. Additional information was not available.

• A Calverton man told police Saturday that an unknown person had fraudulently opened a bank account in his name, according to police.

• An Amazon package and clothing were reported stolen from a home on Glenwood Village and from Vineyard Vines on West Main Street Saturday. Additional information was not available.

• Shaen Collins, 34, address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny at the 7-Eleven store on West Main Street last Wednesday.

Mr. Collins was brought to headquarters, processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, according to police.

• A woman was arrested for stealing at the Stop & Shop store on Route 58 last Thursday. Police said that woman, identified as Jeanette Biehl, age and address unavailable, was brought to headquarters for processing and was arraigned and released.

• Noah McDermott, 35, who is listed as undomiciled, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment last Thursday afternoon on Raynor Avenue, according to police. Mr. McDermott is also facing charges of driving under the influence of drugs and petit larceny in town justice court.

• Milton Silvels, 56, address unavailable, was arrested at police headquarters Friday on an outstanding arrest warrant. He was taken to headquarters, processed and held for morning arraignment, according to police.

• A pair of Dolce and Gabanna sunglasses, a pair of Chloé sunglasses, a Swarovski necklace with a crystal ball on it and loose change were reported stolen from a vehicle on Vail Avenue in Riverside Friday afternoon.

• A Flanders woman called police to report that an unknown person used her identity to open a Chase bank account Monday morning. The woman told police that she received a 1099 tax form stating she had gambling income, which is inaccurate. The woman was advised to notify the appropriate credit bureaus and will dispute the document with the IRS.

• A Riverleigh Avenue resident called police last Wednesday morning after she discovered that an unknown person went through her unlocked vehicle in front of her home.

The passenger side door was left open and nothing was missing, but police documented the incident. Extra patrols of the area were requested, according to a report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.