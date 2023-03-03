Police Blotters: Riverside man arrested for DWI after striking mailbox

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southampton Town police arrested a 53-year-old Riverside man for driving while intoxicated Monday night.

Reports said James Amentler struck a storm drain, mailbox and several bushes while attempting to park on Dogwood Street around 7:45 p.m.

Mr. Amentler was placed under arrest for DWI and charged with several violations. He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for evaluation and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• Police charged a 27-year-old Riverhead man with resisting arrest after a dispute at a business along Flanders Road Friday.

According to police, Jaquan Jefferson was “causing problems, cursing, screaming and bothering customers” at an unspecified business shortly before 4 a.m. and refused to leave the property when informed that he was no longer welcome.

Mr. Jefferson then reportedly refused to comply with an officer’s instructions to step away from the door, and was “cursing, yelling and spitting within one foot” of the officer.

The man began to flee on foot after an officer attempted to place him under arrest and was ultimately apprehended. He was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, reports said.

• A 30-year-old from Flanders was arrested for DWI in his hometown Saturday afternoon.

Police stopped Whilman Zambrano Rosado in a parking lot along Flanders Road shortly after 4 p.m. and was found to be intoxicated. He was charged with DWI, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several violations, according to a police report.

• Police cited a 29-year-old Riverhead man for drinking a Heineken in public in Hampton Bays early Sunday morning. The man was issued a field appearance ticket for the town code violation.

• Riverhead Police reported several drug and alcohol related crimes over the past week.

• David Ramunno, 61, address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Tuesday afternoon following his arrest on East Main Street, according to police. He was searched, processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, according to police.

• Eduardo Veliz-Martinez, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Wednesday on East Main Street.

• Tywan Jones, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last Thursday on East Main Street, according to police.

• Shawanna James, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Friday night at police headquarters on Howell Avenue.

• A woman told police last Thursday that an unknown person removed her wallet from her pocketbook and used her debit car at the Riverhead Target store, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Melissa McKoy, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated after being arrested on Route 58 in Riverhead, according to police.

• Renee Carter and Timuchinn Ergis, ages and addresses unavailable, were arrested in connection with a larceny at Walmart on Route 58 last Tuesday, according to police, who said the two were released on a desk appearance ticket. Additional information was not available.

• Two men tried to steal the cash box at Farmer Jenn’s Farm Stand on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Aquebogue on Feb. 19, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.