Daily Update: Riverhead CAP gets funding boost, First-ever Pride parade planned on North Fork this June

Pulaski Street students at CAP’s annual Say No to Drugs March in June 2022. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines forFriday, March 10, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead CAP receives grant funding through Suffolk County opioid settlement

Inaugural North Fork Pride Parade coming to Greenport this summer

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Developer of proposed medical offices and apartments in Greenport withdraws applications pending before Planning Board, ZBA

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

State Education Department to designate Shelter Island School ‘in good standing’: Off the ‘targeted’ list

NORTHFORKER

The Lady Brewsters celebrate International Women’s Day with new beer to support women’s education

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of March 10

SOUTHFORKER

Entertainment overflow! There’s plenty to pick from on the South Fork this weekend

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain and snow is expected overnight into Saturday and the low will be around 35.

