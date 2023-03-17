Blotters: Police still searching for carjacking suspect, Riverhead man charged with harassment after crash

Riverhead Police say they are still looking for a car and the suspect who stole it at knifepoint last Friday.

On March 10, 2023, at 3:48 p.m., Riverhead Police responded to Tanger Outlets for a report of a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of the Banana Republic Outlet store, according to officials.

Officials said a robbery occurred and a 2021 grey Kia Seltos was stolen. The suspect used physical force to remove the owner from the vehicle and then threatened him with a box cutter before entering the running car and fleeing westbound on the Long Island Expressway, according to police.

Officials say the last known location of the vehicle is believed to be in Queens at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10th.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion in his mid-to-late 20’s, about six feet tall. He wearing a green vest over a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and light colored sneakers, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500. All calls will be confidential.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 46-year-old Riverhead man for harassment after a motor vehicle crash in Hampton Bays last week.

According to police, David Ciempa “exchanged words” after he was involved in a crash on North Jones Road last Thursday shortly after 1 p.m.

Police said he then struck the other driver on the right side of the face with a closed fist and left the scene for a short time before returning.

Mr. Ciempa was charged with second-degree harassment and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reports said.

• A man told Riverhead Town police last Wednesday that he had attempted to wire $6,714 to a moving company but was told the money instead was wired to someone who had hacked into his account, according to police.

• Four men stole four bags of clothing from the GAP Outlet at Tanger Outlets last Tuesday.

Police did not have an estimate on the cost of the stolen clothing.

• About $500 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets. Police said three woman were seen taking the items and leaving without paying.

• A Riverhead woman told police Tuesday night that someone used her identify to open an American Express account without her permission. Police did not indicate if any money was charged to the account.

• Adolfo Aguilar, age and address unavailable, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated last Tuesday night on Middle Country Road in Calverton. Additional information was not available.

• Police arrested Tisaiah Latimore, 21, for harassment and criminal contempt March 3 on Sigal Avenue. Bail was set at $500 and the suspect was transported to the Suffolk County jail in Yaphank, according to police.

• Michael Lavelle, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on West Main Street, according to police.

• Lana Johnson, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving whole intoxicated Sunday morning on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead.

• Matthew Hagenbruch, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Sunday at Walgreens on Route 58.

• Nicole Chaves, age and address, unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night near the Hotel Indigo on West Main Street, according to police.

• Larry Hughes, age and address unavailable, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

• Montserrat Udave-Gutierrez, 22, of Flanders, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he was found driving with a suspended license on Tanners Neck Lane in Westhampton last Tuesday.

He was arrested and released on uniform traffic tickets, according to police.

• Police charged a 34-year-old Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Tuesday evening.

Reports said Saulo Munoz-Melo was stopped for having a headlight out on Bayview Lane just before 7 p.m. when an officer discovered that his license was suspended in October for failing to answer a summons out of Sag Harbor. He was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and equipment violations and released with traffic tickets, officials said.

• Southampton police issued a 28-year-old Hampton Bays man a town code violation after he was observed urinating in the McDonald’s parking lot in Riverside around midnight Saturday.

• A woman contacted Southampton police last Monday to report that an unknown person removed funds from her social services benefit account. No further information was available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.