Blotters: Woman charged with harassment after incident at 7-Eleven

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

• Britney McGowan, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment last Tuesday morning at the 7-Eleven store on West Main Street, according to police.

• Andrew Jelsik, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny, and criminal possession of burglar’s tools at Home Depot on Route 58 last Wednesday. He was taken to police headquarters, processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, according to police.

• Two quads were racing in the road way on Wading River-Manor Road in Wading River last Wednesday, according to police.

• An unspecified number of items were reported stolen from the Walgreens store on Wading River-Manor Road in Wading River Tuesday afternoon, according to police, who described the suspect only as a female.

• A man told Riverhead police Friday that someone had gained access to his unemployment debit card and stole $280 at the CVC Pharmacy on Route 58 in Riverhead, according to police.

• A theft was reported at the Famous Footwear store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday night, according to police. No other information was available.

• Another theft was reported at Target on Route 58 last Wednesday, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A wallet was reported stolen from the Best Bay store on Route 58 Friday, according to police.

• Diego Bravo, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car accident Saturday night on Main Road in Aquebogue, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A Riverside man contacted Southampton police after he confronted a man attempting to steal items from the bed of his pickup truck Sunday night.

The suspect reportedly dropped items next to the vehicle along with a backpack and ran into the woods around 10:45 p.m. Officers canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the man.

• Police are investigating after a Riverside resident reported that items including a bag, drills and wallet were taken from three vehicles in their driveway overnight last Wednesday.

Officials said the vehicles at the Vail Avenue home were all left unlocked overnight.

• David Deyak, 33, of Rocky Point was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on County Road 94 in Riverside Sunday morning.

He was stopped for speeding shortly before 11 a.m. when an officer discovered his license had been revoked. He was issued an appearance ticket, according to reports.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.