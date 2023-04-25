Daily Update: Welcome to Flanders sign will be replaced by Aflac, Southold HS robotics team places second at world competition
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
After it was stolen, Aflac will replace famous duck sign in Flanders
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
World domination: Southold Robotics Team RICE 870 places second in FIRST Championship in Houston
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Sylvester Manor to expand infrastructure and add programs: $3.75 million grant will bring major upgrades
School turns down town’s septic proposal: Will go with its own system, rejects unified plan
NORTHFORKER
Celebrate the yellow flower beneficial to humans and pollinators alike at the Dandelion Festival this weekend
North Fork Dream Home: A mid-century modern ranch with impeccable landscaping overlooking the Sound
SOUTHFORKER
5 top spots for hiking on the South Fork
When it comes to backgammon, Jean-Michel Andriot isn’t playing games
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.