Blotters: Flanders man charged with menacing after threatening someone with a box cutter

Southampton Town police arrested a 25-year-old from Flanders Sunday after he reportedly threatened someone with a box cutter in front of a child.

Darwin Lopez Funes is facing charges of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child after he was arrested for the incident. Police reports did not indicate where the incident took place.

• A Flanders man contacted police to report that someone posing as an employee of Medicare/Medicaid attempted to scam him over the phone last Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, the man gave the caller information for himself and his spouse, including Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

Though he has not suffered any monetary loss, police advised the man to monitor their credit reports and bank accounts for any suspicious activity.

• Police charged Jermy Ryan, 39, with trespassing after he was caught drinking a beer in the 7-Eleven parking lot in Flanders Saturday night.

Reports said Mr. Ryan has an active notice of trespass in effect for the location. He was charged with trespassing and also issued a violation for drinking an alcoholic beverage in public, police said.

• A woman stole a trampoline from Target on Route 58 Tuesday afternoon. Police arrested Laura Santiago, age and address unavailable, and charged her with petit larceny.

• Manual Quezad Sanmartin, 43, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Osborn Avenue on April 20.

• Henry Dominguez Carpo, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident Friday on Sound Avenue.

• Eileen Judge and Christine Katt, whose ages and addresses were not available, were both charged with petit larceny at Target on Route 58 April 20. They were processed at police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket.

• Abel DeJesus, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Tuesday on Route 58.

• Dylan Stewart, 24, address not available, was charged with false personation Monday afternoon, on Heidi Behr Way in Riverhead.

• Tiana Hendrick, 44, address unavailable, was arrested Tuesday morning on an arrest warrant. Additional information was not available.

• A theft was reported Tuesday Morning at the Walgreens store on Route 58.

• A theft was reported on Ivy Circle in Wading River Monday. Additional information was not available.

• A theft was reported at a home in John Wesley Village last Wednesday. Additional information was not available.

•A theft was reported at Target on Route 58 last Thursday. Additional information was not available.

• Erik Johnson, age and address unavailable, was charged with second degree criminal contempt of court at Winged Foot Way in Riverhead Saturday.

• A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon at Old Navy in Tanger Outlets Tuesday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.