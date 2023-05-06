Blotters: 26-year-old arrested after found driving stolen vehicle on Route 58

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

On Sunday, at 3:34 p.m., Riverhead Police received a notification from Nassau County Police Department that a stolen vehicle had left Nassau County and was entering Riverhead Police jurisdiction.

About 10 minutes later, town patrol units located the vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Charger on Route 58 and stopped it near Mill Road. The driver, Bhajenauth Ramsaroop, 26, of Jamaica, was taken into custody and charged with one count of third degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony, 2nd-degree obstructing governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. He was held overnight for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.

• On April 29 police responded to Lucky Wines & Liquors in Riverhead for a reported attempted robbery. A store employee reported two men wearing masks entered the store with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. Both men fled the store with no proceeds.

Riverhead patrol units and a K-9 unit canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects, according to police.

Detectives were notified and the police urge anyone with information to contact the Riverhead Police Department, 631-727-4500.

• A woman told police Saturday afternoon that unknown people attempted to scam her out of $20,000, The report was made for documentation, and no money was stolen.

• A Riverside man told police Sunday morning that an unknown person illegally gained access to his bank account and made a money transfer and $1,331 worth of purchases, according to police.

• Troy Lucas, 39, and Lindsay Marino, 31, addresses unavailable, were both charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last Wednesday day on East Main Street, according to police.

• Police arrested Michelangelo Scurto, age and address unavailable, at Stop and Shop on Route 58, and then turned him over to Suffolk County police first district on undisclosed charges.

• Jorge Erick Espinosa, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving with intoxicated Sunday morning on Roanoke Avenue, according to police.

• Southampton Town Police arrested a 29-year-old Flanders man for stealing multiple items from an unlocked vehicle Friday.

Jose Rivera Martinez was charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, according to police. He was released on an appearance ticket.

• A cell phone, pair of sunglasses, power bank charger and approximately $320 in cash was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Ludlum Avenue in Riverside Friday afternoon.

Detectives were notified about the incident.

• Police responded to Twin Forks Limo on Flanders Road Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that an unknown person broke the window on a vehicle overnight.

No items were reported missing from the vehicle, reports said.

• Southampton police are investigating after a woman reported that an unknown person damaged her BMW parked at 300 Riverleigh Ave. in Riverside Saturday night.

According to police, an unknown man used a blunt object to cause damage to multiple windows on her vehicle before fleeing the area shortly before midnight.

He was described as wearing black or gray jeans, a black hoodie, white sneakers and a black ski mask in a police report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.