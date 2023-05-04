Real Estate Transfers: May 4, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 17, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• John Balnis to Kevin Thomas, 82 Edgar Avenue (600-86-1-13) (R) $420,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Gregory and Jeanne Kulick to Carmen and Costanzo DiFazio, 356 Oakleigh Avenue Unit 24 (600-40.01-1-24) (R) $585,000

• Estate of Patricia Malave to Claudia and John O’Shea, 903 Bluffs Drive North (600-11.02-1-21) (R) $560,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Natalie Wisniewski Family Trust to Scott and Nicole Miller, 2 Golden Spruce Drive (600-81.01-1-57) (R) $575,250

• Nicole and Brian Ambers to Vasco Duarte, 454 Williams Way North (600-61-1-3.026) (R) $569,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Reds Adventures LLC to Jay and Gayle Waxenberg, 5495 Bridge Lane (1000-84-1-6.015) (R) $1,500,000

• Roger Stoutenburgh to David Posnett, 505 Skunk Lane (1000-97-4-3.001) (R) $1,075,000

• John and Maria McCormick to George Spada and Maryann Albano, 170 Cedars Road (1000-109-5-28) (R) $984,000

• Ripel Family Trust to John R Lauretti, 295 Vista Place (1000-83-1-20) (R) $760,000

• William Bauer to Berry English, 350 Skunk Lane (1000-97-3-7) (R) $600,000

• John and Richard Hans to Richard F Hans and Siobhan Hans, 505 Beechwood Road (1000-116-4-23) (R) $375,000

• Thomas and Richard Hans to Richard Hans and Siobhan Hans, 505 Beechwood Road (1000-116-4-23) (R) $375,000

• Richard and John Hans to Richard Hans and Siobhan Hans, Beechwood Road (1000-116-4-4) (V) $75,000

• Robert and Richard Hans to Richard Hans and Siobhan Hans, Beechwood Road (1000-116-4-4) (V) $75,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• William & Debra Swiskey to Edwin and Nancy Bonilla, 70 Gillette Drive (1000-38-2-1) (R) $850,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• East End Assets LLC to Peter and Donna Ruttura, 1610 Westwood Lane (1000-33-2-22) (R) $1,812,500

• Jerome and Sandra Martocchia to 67795 CR 48 LLC, 67795 Route 48 (1000-33-3-17) (R) $935,000

• Dolores Morris Trust to Sophie Elkin, 312 Carpenter Street (1001-5-2-11) (R) $906,500

• Joseph and David Angevine and Patricia Rackett to Peter Harbes, 619 Bailey Avenue (1000-34-2-5) (R) $600,000

• Lawrence LoScalzo to Ronald and Winifred Spillane, 63345 Route 48 (1000-40-1-15) (V) $350,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Albert Schmitt and Sons to Reds Adventures LLC, Seaman Road (600-69-3-8) (V) $1,225,000

• Dillon and Kristin Bock to Ellen and Gordon Remer, 423 South Jamesport Avenue (600-68-4-57.001) (R) $1,100,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Susan Morris to Kathy and Robert Reigel, 63 Beach Road (600-71-2-1) (R) $550,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Marratime Capital LLC to Henry and Patricia Moreta, 1015 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.036) (R) $2,250,000

• Angelic and John Durante to Richard Eddison and Stephanie Massini, 4260 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-29) (R) $2,050,000

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to Salim and Alexandra Nemouchi, 2670 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-56) (R) $1,475,000

• William and Patricia Burns to Fan Yang and Ai Zheng, 770 Elijahs Lane (1000-108-3-5.009) (R) $750,000

• Pauline Schwerdtner Trust to David Von Voigt and Cassidy Lessard, 2095 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-114-9-13) (R) $630,000

• Alicia and Juan Acevedo to Pilesgrove LLC, 2775 Route 48 (1000-141-2-11) (R) $372,000

• Brooklyn Timber LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corp, 2670 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-56) (V) $275,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Carol Daquino and David Goldstein to Orient NR LLC, 4065 Orchard Street (1000-27-2-2.007) (R) $2,200,000

• Robert and Gregory Schnoor and Cristine Van Dyke to John and Stephanie VanWie, 335 Sound View Road (1000-15-3-5) (R) $1,749,000

• SeeOrient LLC to Vicki Durand, 3955 Parkview Lane (1000-15-1-33) (R) $1,150,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Heigl Family Trust to Constantine and Sofia Zachariadis, 3645 Soundview Avenue (1000-68-1-14.001) (R) $3,350,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Harvey Hyman and Nancy Baxter to 8309-5th Avenue LLC, 53 Dune Drive (600-2.01-2-53) (R) $930,000

• Estate of Robert Smith to John and Marguerite Brilla, 52 Dune Drive (600-2.01-2-52) (R) $760,000

• Shirley Karas Trust to Mary Hyland, 131 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-131) (R) $580,000

• Doris G Stratmann to Michael and Sharon Calka, 7 Newcastle Court (600-82.04-1-8) (R) $570,000

• Randal Morreale to Jose Bedoya, 310 Rabbit Run (600-65-1-29.046) (R) $535,000

• John Eyre to Marc LaMaina, 33 East 2nd Street (600-128-6-40) (R) $456,000

• K & D of Port Properties Corp to Carlos Mendoza, 625 East Main Street (600-129-5-12) (R) $455,000

• Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) and Peter and Jennifer Seebeck (Defendants) to US Bank, 49 Joyce Drive (600-83-1-40) (R) $345,526

• Toribio Soledad to Daniel Zurdo and Maria Xuya, 956 Osborn Avenue (600-102-2-11.001) (R) $310,206

• Christopher and Sylvia Calabrese to FHR Realty LLC, 85 Further Lane (600-111-3-18.002) (V) $255,000

• Melissa M Elco to Diane Breitenbach, Church Lane (600-46-1-17.005) (V) $125,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• William Derrough to Robert Watt and Dawn Bradford-Watt, 56 Ram Island Road (700-8-3-3) (R) $5,750,000

• Andrea Kaminsky to 28 Merkel Lane LLC, 28 Merkel Lane (700-24-1-31) (R) $3,250,000

• Susan Denton to Santiago Campomar and Maria Lavezzo, 15B South Cartwright Road (700-15-4-139.003) (R) $999,900

• Stoneleigh Holdings LLC to Uday Singh, 56B North Menantic Road (700-14-3-51.011) (V) $610,000

• Stoneleigh Holdings LLC to Suzanna Tharian, 60 North Menantic Road (700-14-3-51.010) (V) $610,000

• Fanny Uzcategui-Clark to Mitchell Clark, 14C North Cartwright Road (700-15-4-127.003) (V) $500,000

shelter island heights (11965)

• Carla Freyvogel to County of Suffolk and Town of Shelter Island, 8A Simpson Road (700-22-2-5.016) (V) $2,500,000

• Carla Freyvogel and Burton White to County of Suffolk, 40 South Menantic Road (700-22-2-5.015) (V) $1,850,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Estate of Antoni Chroscielewski to 21 Scallop Lane Realty LLC, 21 Scallop Lane (600-92-3-2) (V) $385,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Marilyn Marks to Goyza LLC, 54300 County Road 48 (1000-52-3-1) (R) $3,750,000

• Gwenn and Robert Schwerdel to Donald and Pamela Schneider, 890 Ruch Lane (1000-52-2-31) (R) $875,000

• Anthony H Palumbo (Referee) and Steven and Cathryn Hall (Defendants) to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 470 Oriole Drive (1000-55-6-15.010) (R) $752,358

• Alexandra and Thrassivoulos Touliatos to Michael Schreiber and Iona Kleinhaut, 14755 Soundview Avenue (1000-50-3-7) (R) $745,000

• Soundview Ave LLC to SuperDuperHouse LLC, 17950 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-3-12.006) (V) $625,000

• Beta LLC to Darcy Gazza, 200 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.008) (V) $510,000

• Gwenn and Robert Schwerdel to Donald and Pamela Schneider, 915 Ruch Lane (1000-52-3-8) (V) $375,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Ellen Tobin (Referee) and James and Tara Donovan (Defendants) to CIT Bank, 11 Waverly Court (600-26-3-74.020) (R) $1,143,739

• Jeffrey and Keisha Venier to Mike Mekhiche, 18 Merion Circle (600-96-1-13.062) (R) $851,000

• First-Citizens Bank and Trust Co to William Gibbons and Mei Siu, 11 Waverly Court (600-26-3-74.020) (R) $820,000

• Christina Hatzisotiriou and Thomas Fitzgerald to Michael Cox, 87 Overhill Road (600-72-1-24) (R) $725,000

• Angelo Schiavone and Jennifer Pirraglia to Katie and Gregory McCurry 179 Overhill Road (600-72-1-18.001) (R) $685,000

• Manzi Homes East LLC to William and Arielle Drepanis, 1559 Wading River Manor Road (600-96-1-8.008) (R) $672,000

• Sylvan River LLC to Bethany Green and Charles Canepa 21 Sylvan Drive (600-33-3-13) (R) $605,000

• 753 Realty Development Corp to Billy and Bryan Sagastume, 6 Pond View Drive (600-30-3-28.001) (R) $584,900

• Bernard May to Michael May, 1875 Wading River Manor Road (600-73-1-1.071) (V) $320,000

• Thomas Witschi to Gendot Homes Inc, Birch Lane (600-33-5-22) (V) $135,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)