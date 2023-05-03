Daily Update: Wildwood Lanes sold to church, Hair salon opens in downtown Riverhead
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
After $1.4M sale, Wildwood Lanes will be turned into a church
Skye’s Hampton Hair celebrates opening in former Main Street Haircutters in downtown Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town Youth Bureau hosts fifth annual prom dress giveaway
Echoes of the past ring out at Mattituck church as revived bell chimes again
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Councilwoman: More town input for ferry fare — Proposals shouldn’t be ‘fait accompli’
Shelter Island shuts out Pierson at Fiske Field: Weslek pitches complete game shutout
NORTHFORKER
It’s nesting season for piping plovers — here’s what you should know
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chef Kyle’s fab falafel
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50% chance of showers after 9 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 44.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
