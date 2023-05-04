Daily Update: More contamination found at Grumman site, Waterdrinker to take over management at Garden of Eve farm
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
More contamination found at Grumman site as Navy details 15 new ‘areas of concern’
Waterdrinker farms to take over management of Garden of Eve Organic Farm in Riverhead
Real Estate Transfers: May 4, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After tragic crash in East Marion, state DOT will lower speed limit on causeway
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Podcast: New Sylvester Manor farm manager on putting down roots
Dering Harbor eyes road termination and sale: Objections voiced by neighbors, other residents
NORTHFORKER
Good Juju’s brings southern style barbecue and seafood to the North Fork
Shop Local: Southold General is the upmarket of our dreams
SOUTHFORKER
May is greeted with springy soirées, plays old and new, tons of tacos and Derby deals
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated showers are expected this evening and the low tonight will be around 44.
