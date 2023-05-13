Blotters: Arrest in April Laundromat theft

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Riverhead Police arrested a 29-year old man on a third-degree burglary charge Wednesdsay for an incident that was captured on video in April.

Jose Rivera-Martinez, who is homeless, had entered the Peconic Laundromat at 721 East Main Street as it was closing on April 22 and hid inside, according to police.

Mr. Rivera-Martinez waited until the business closed, removed about $1,000 and left through a back door, police said.

• Riverhead police arrested Rahmel Walker, 31, address unavailable, Wednesday morning for failure to register as a sex offender and verify as required under the terms of his status as a Level 3 Sex Offender, a class D felony.

He was processed at the Riverhead Police Department, and held for arraignment at the Riverhead Town Justice Court Wednesday.

• A Manorville resident told police last Wednesday morning that he sent a check in the mail for $4,700 to a company called Planet Waste Services, according to police, who said the check which was removed from his mailbox by someone and cashed at a Chase bank.

• A man was arrested on a charge of 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last Tuesday morning on Corwin Street in Riverhead just after midnight, according to police, who did not release the suspect’s name.

• Demoy Ashwood, 31, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Thursday on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead.

• A Yellow Suzuki dirt bike was reported stolen from a shed on Marcy Avenue in the early hours of May 8, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A Ring video doorbell was reported stolen from Costo Wholesale on Route 58 Friday night. Additional information was not available.

• An APEX scooter was reported stolen from Target on Route 58 just before midnight Wednesday, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.