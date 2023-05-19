Daily Update: Few options for East End’s ‘hidden’ homeless population; ‘Sunday in the Park With George’ opens at NFCT
East End’s homeless population faces daunting challenges
‘Sunday in the Park With George’ opens at NFCT
‘Sunday in the Park With George’ opens at NFCT
Officials react to Riverhead’s ‘state of emergency’ response to potential migrant influx
Large house construction moratorium in place: No special permits to be accepted
Column: Public Libraries — A Precious Asset
New York Wine of the Week: 2021 As If “Courage,” $28
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be increasing clouds and a 30% chance of rain tonight with a low around 53 degrees.
