Daily Update: Town to install more surveillance cameras in key areas, Blue Waves top North Babylon

A surveillance camera in Grangebel Park. (file photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday May 22, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town to install more surveillance cameras in key areas

Blue Waves top North Babylon, advance to quarter finals

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

County leaders split on response to New York City’s migrant crisis

Greenport carousel expected to reopen this week

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A happy wrap to a Shelter Island softball season

Town blocks many vacation rentals: most owner-occupied properties limited to year-round use.

NORTHFORKER

Macari Vineyards’ new private tasting room is a Pink Paradise

One minute on the North Fork: Laurel Lake Preserve

SOUTHFORKER

Rebel Rebel: Mavericks shakes up the steakhouse model in Montauk

Veterans Classic golf tourney in WHB helps support and feed vets.

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 47 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

