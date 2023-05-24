Daily Update: Skate park renamed for Wes Ackley, Wildcats headed to county finals
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Stotzky Park’s skate park renamed for Wes Ackley
Wildcats headed to county finals following dominant win
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Peconic Landing’s 2023 wedding giveback winners chosen
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
‘Repair Café’ plan for Shelter Island students moving forward: Seeking seed funds and volunteers
Medical column: Getting the most out of your doctor’s appointment
NORTHFORKER
Dine al fresco with a group at these North Fork restaurants
Spend your summer in Wine-a-Ritaville at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard
SOUTHFORKER
Prepare for the debut of the Samurai at Eccentric Bagel!
Cook This Now! Calissa’s Greek salad
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers and a low around 48 degrees.
