Ten things to do on the North Fork this weekend

A skater laces up at the Greenport American Legion (credit: northforker file photo)

Friday and Sunday, June 16 and 18: All ages roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Friday: 5-9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Alex Ferrone Gallery in Cutchogue will hold a reception and artist talks for its current exhibit, ‘Urbanesque III: NYC Abstracted,’ Saturday, June 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Featured artists Linda Hacker and Cora Jane Glasser will give talks at 4 p.m., for which reservations are required. A reception, open to the public, follows at 5:15. The exhibit runs through July 9.

An indoor concert of ‘Celestial Music’ will be hosted by Custer Observatory in Southold Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. in Stokes Hall. Pianists Charlotte Day and Michael Balsamo, violinists Jim Budzik and Ben Eager and soprano Lauren Sisson will perform works by Debussy, Schubert, Kreisler and others. Tickets are $25 for adults or $20 for observatory members and free for those under 16. Visit eventbrite.com/e/celestial-music-tickets-643360196667. Weather permitting, observatory tours and night sky viewing will follow the concert.

The same musical ensemble will reprise their program in a Summer Solstice Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Jamesport Meeting House. This performance will benefit the building fund of First Universalist Church of Southold. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at firstuniversalistsouthold.org.

Saturday, June 17, 5:30 p.m.: 44th annual Shelter Island 10K and 5K run/walk presented by Northwell Health at Shelter Island School, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 10K starts at 5:30; 5K starts at 5:50. Kids’ fun run at 4 p.m. 10K registration, $50; 5K, $40. Virtual races also available. Register: events.elitefeats.com/23si10k.

Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m.-noon: Walking History Tour: Gardens at Hallockville at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Master Gardener Christine Killorin will discuss the critical role of pollinators in the ecosystem. Members, free; nonmembers, $10. Register: hallockville.org, 631-298-5292.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Paleoindians on Long Island at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Focusing on the arrival of the Clovis people on Long Island 10,000 years ago. 631-765-5577, southoldindianmuseum.com.

Sunday, June 25, 1-3 p.m.: Artist’s reception: “Carol Gold: Portraits and Landscapes” at Mattituck-Laurel Library. 631-765-2077, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Family Fun Day at Calvary Baptist Church, 515 Riverleigh Ave., Riverhead. Games, crafts food and prizes for grades Pre-K to 6. 631-727-4112, cbcriverhead.org.

Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m.: Third annual New York Mutuals vintage baseball game vs. Oysterponds residents, at Oysterponds Elementary School, 23405 Main Road. Oysterponds residents wanted to field a team. Following the game, kids can play a vintage game called rounders. Free. Register to play: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.