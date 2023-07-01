Southampton Blotter: Graffiti in Flanders under investigation

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southampton Town Police responded to two instances of graffiti in Flanders, on Friday, June 23.

An officer responded to East Street and Wilson Avenue at 9:31 a.m., where they found graffiti on a town street sign. The stop sign had a marking stating “SMD” with the word “Stop” blacked out with spray paint.

The Highway Department was notified and advised to replace the sign. No further information was available, and the matter is under investigation, police said.

A second graffiti incident was reported on Tyler Street and Brookhaven Avenue, where another stop sign was sprayed with graffiti.

A caller told police that graffiti was on the stop sign at the above intersection as well as graffiti on the street.

The graffiti consisted of an “X” across the “Stop” side of the stop sign, and the rear of the stop sign had “NFA” twice.

“NFA!” also spray painted across the white stop line in the street.

The highway department was notified of the graffiti on town stop signs.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.