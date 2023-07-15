Southampton Blotter: Flanders man charged with two counts of DWI

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southampton Town Police responded to a home on Fantasy Drive in Flanders Tuesday on report of a dispute between a homeowner and three people. Officers found Adin Flores-Redondo, 42 of West Babylon, Stephen Ruth, 50 of Centereach and Manuel Dominguez, 40, of Lake Grove had unlawfully entered the victim’s home, police said. While outside the home, police said Mr. Dominguez struck the homeowner with a piece of wood, causing injury to his arm and requiring treatment at a local hospital, police said. Adin Flores-Redondo and Stephen Ruth were arrested at the scene and transported to Southampton Town Police Headquarters where they were both charged with second-degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor. They were released on appearance tickets to return to Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date.

Manuel Dominguez was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, as well as second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was held overnight for morning arraignment at Southampton Town Justice Court.

• On July 9 at about 9:28 a.m., Southampton Town police responded to a call of a man asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the area of Dale Avenue in Flanders. Upon arrival, the driver was found to be intoxicated.

Rolando Morales Tocay, 29, of Flanders was charged with driving while intoxicated and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway. Mr. Tocay was transported to headquarters and held for arraignment, police said.

• Zalidivar Pineda, 23, of Flanders was arrested early Saturday morning on Flanders Road in Flanders after he was involved in a single-car motor vehicle accident. He was charged with two counts of DWI and one count of moving from a lane unsafely, according to police.

• On July 8 at 11:46 p.m., Jose Miranda Martinez, 45, of Westhampton Beach, was pulled over on Flanders Road after police received a call about an erratic driver. He was charged with DWI and multiple traffic infractions, according to police, and then transported to headquarters and held for arraignment.

• On Sunday about 10:39 p.m., Southampton police arrested Cornelio Valey-Ruiz, 44, of Flanders after he was pulled over while driving southbound on Flanders Road in Hampton Bays. Mr. Valey-Ruiz was stopped for failing to maintain his lane of travel and driving on the right shoulder of the road. Upon interview, according to police, it was determined that he was driving while intoxicated.

He was charged with aggravated DWI and with a violation of the state vehicle and traffic law, police said.

• Marc Coles of Rocky Point, 26, was charged with speeding and third-degree driving without a license Monday morning on Nugent Drive in Riverside.

After he was stopped for a traffic infraction, further investigation found that his license had been suspended June 3 for failure to pay a summons. He was placed under arrest, processed in the field and released for a later court date.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.