Southampton Blotter: Car stolen from home in Northampton

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A car was reported stolen from a home on Lakeview Drive in Northampton overnight last Wednesday, according to police. The owner of 2003 Honda CR-V told police the vehicle was parked off the driveway in front of the house, and was unlocked with the keys in the car, according to police.

• On Saturday, at about 11:35 p.m., Southampton Town police arrested Marco AquinoRobles, 24, of Flanders for driving while intoxicated.

Mr. AquinoRobles was observed driving erratically on Flanders Road near Pleasure Drive. Police said he failed to maintain his lane of travel and failed to signal before turning.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Mr. AquinoRobles was driving in an intoxicated condition. He was arrested and transported to Southampton Town police headquarters for processing, where he was held for morning arraignment.

Mr. AquinoRobles was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and failure to signal, failure to maintain lane of travel and following too closely, all violations, police said.

• A Riverside man told police that someone stole a number of items from his unlocked truck on Lake Avenue July 10. The incident took place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., police said. The man told police that this type of thing was common in the past and he feels it may become more frequent again.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.