Police Blotter: Two men arrested for cooking oil thefts in Riverhead and other locations on Long Island

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Two men were arrested for the theft of cooking oil from Long Island locations, including Riverhead, police said.

On Friday about 3 a.m., Riverhead police were contacted by a private investigator hired to follow suspects who had been stealing cooking oil from a number of locations across Long Island, according to police.

They spotted two men stealing oil from North Tavern, Phil’s Restaurant and Senor Taco, all in Wading River. More than $700 worth of cooking oil was stolen from those three locations, police said.

Town police caught two suspects, identified as Justin Banks, 24, of Flushing, and Carlos Mora, 62, of Brooklyn. Each was charged with three counts of petit larceny.

The men were taken to police headquarters for processing and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• A 35-year-old Riverhead man was stabbed in the upper left arm Saturday night by someone known to him, according to police. The stabbing occurred during a dispute in the area of East Main Street and Union Avenue and, according to police, the victim was taken by a passing vehicle to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Riverhead Police at 1-631-727-4500.

• Vincent Braunskill, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Tuesday morning at the Speedway gas station on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• Sheila Amodeo, age and address unavailable, was arrested Friday afternoon for petit larceny at Target on Route 58, according to police. She was released on a desk appearance ticket.

• Aieszka Goerolowska, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Friday night at the corner of Edwards and Sound avenues in Calverton, according to police.

• An unspecified amount of shoes was reported stolen Sunday afternoon from Famous Footwear on Route 58 in Riverhead, according to police.