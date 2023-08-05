Police Blotter: Riverhead man arrested and charged with three counts of criminal possession of stolen property

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

On Aug. 1 at 11:05 p.m., Riverhead police received a report that an unknown person broke a vehicle window in the area of 40 East Main St. and removed two bags from inside. Riverhead patrol units responded with a K-9 officer. During the investigation, the K-9 officer located proceeds and a suspect. The department’s detective squad assisted in the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Michael Meade, 38 of Riverhead. Meade was charged with three counts of criminal possession of stolen property, 4th degree; criminal possession of stolen property, 5th degree; and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree.

Any additional victims are urged to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.

• Augustin Moran, age and address unavailable, was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child last Thursday on Ellen Street in Riverhead, police said. Mr. Moran turned himself in for arraignment, according to police.

• An unknown man removed two chain saws from Talmage Farm Agway July 27 and took off in unknown direction, according to police. The value of the saws was $910, according to police.

• Luis Elvira , age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Wednesday night on East Main Street.

• A woman told police last Friday that she is being harassed by an unknown person at a bus stop on Hero’s Way in Riverhead.

• An assault was reported by a man on Zion Street in Aquebogue. The case has been turned over to the detective devision.

• Corey McKay, age and address unavailable, was charged with harassment and criminal contempt last Wednesday at Little Flower in Wading River, according to police. He was arrested and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• Zaza Gurgenidze, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Friday at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and Route 58, according to police.

• Laura Cirella, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of stolen property at the Route 58 Walmart Friday night, according to police.

• A woman told police Friday afternoon that someone had removed her wallet while she was at Dollar Tree on Route 58 and began making purchases. Additional information was not available.

• A theft was reported by Famous Footwear at Tanger Outlet Friday afternoon, according to police. Additional information was not available.