Real Estate Transfers: August 10, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 23, 2023

CALVERTON (11933)

• Rita Hodun Trust to James Hodun, 1688 Middle Road (600-100-2-15) (R) $346,667

• Sandra Meyer to Peter J Meyer, 4184 Middle Country Road (600-98-1-5) (R) $37,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Off Fairway Inc to PENN NOFO Properties LLC, 28350 Main Road (1000-102-6-18.001) (C) $2,200,000

• GAZAAM LLC to Mariland LLC, 500 Broadwaters Road (1000-104-10-5) (V) $1,100,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Lucine Kirchhoff Trust to Diana Moscoco, 11115 Main Road (1000-31-4-30.003) (R) $650,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Donna Calabrese to Charlotta Westergren & Mark Gimein, 355 Bay Road (1000-43-4-40) (R) $339,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Estate of Paul Wilmot to Thomas LaMorte & Nina Wojtas, 70 High Meadow Lane (600-69-3-53.044) (R) $735,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Estate of John Houst to Salvatore & Stephanie Azzariti, 1545 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-145-1-3) (R) $400,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Veronica Nasary to Umut Yuzbasioglu, 2905 Arbor Lane (1000-113-7-25) (R) $2,300,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Bluebird North Fork LLC to IVNN LLC, 585 Orchard Street (1000-25-2-14.001) (R) 1,150,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Sharon & Anthony Martocchia to Kelly Rambo, 1025 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-3-6) (R) $515,000

• Anthony Bermudez to Douglas Borge & Kristin Harbes, 122 Old Farm Road (600-84-1-2.042) (R) $499,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Elliot Gabbay to Nicholas Balestrieri, 22 Dinah Rock Road (700-3-2-6) (V) $490,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Triberry Fields LLC to Merlotraminer LLC, 1265 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.016) (V) $830,000

• Patricia Stanco & William Meehan to John & Roseann Meehan, 1475 Reydon Drive (1000-80-2-15.002) (R) $516,000

• Estate of Joanne Fahey to Patrick Fahey, 1070 Town Harbor Lane (1000-64-5-8) (R) $480,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Carmelo & Judith Cajigas to Anthony Stinson, 120 21st Street (600-53-2-35) (R) $300,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)