Daily Update: Perseid meteor shower to peak Aug. 13
Here are the headlines for Friday, August 11, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Perseid meteor shower to peak this weekend
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Orient author explores little known cult
Perseid meteor shower to peak this weekend
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Army Corps of Engineers passes on project to save Reel Point
NORTHFORKER
Stories from the Garden: The couple that grows together
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 11
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: The Pridwin’s High Tea
Wishes on tap: Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. and the Marty Lyons Foundation partner up
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 85 according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 66 degrees.
