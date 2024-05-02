Daily Update: Kelly Freeborn runs for Riverhead school board
Here are the headlines for May 2, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Longtime educator Kelly Freeborn announces run for Riverhead school board seat
Boys lacrosse: Blue Waves on pace for best record in lax program history
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
BESS Task Force issues draft recommendations
Boys baseball: Mattituck loses out in pitchers duel
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Two Shelter Island public forums this Sunday on pressing issues
NORTHFORKER
Making the bait: How Larry Welcome spun a career out of wood
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chef Arie Pavlou’s spring pea and lettuce soup
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.