Daily Update: Blue Waves girls lacrosse team ‘sticks it’ to cancer

Riverhead head coach Megan Pepe embraces cancer survivor and thriver, Sherlynn Canel in a scholarship award presentation Friday afternoon. Bill Landon photo

Here are the headlines for May 9, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves girls lacrosse team ‘sticks it’ to cancer

Holocaust Remembrance Day event underscores the power of words at Riverhead Library

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Environmental impact concerns raised on Strong’s expansion bid

Southold boosts accessory dwelling grant awareness

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Love on the Rock: Pepe and Lydia, hot off the fax

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Celebrating mothers across the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Vintage Vibes: new boutique Eastport Retro is a family affair

