Southampton Blotter: Riverhead woman charged with third-degree criminal trespassing in Hampton Bays

Constantino Perez-Cahueque, 35, of Silver Brook Drive in Flanders was charged with driving while intoxicated last Thursday.

Mr. Perez-Cahueque was involved in a two-car accident on Silver Brook Drive and left the scene on foot, according to police. He was described to police by a witness and located a short distance away, according to officers.

Police said he had glassy eyes, smelled of alcohol and did poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.

• Lutelia Tate, 28, of Port Jefferson Station was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Wednesday after being arrested by Southampton Town police on Flanders Road in Riverside. The arrest took place following a two-car accident on County Road 94 near Peconic Avenue, police said.

• Rosemarie Caruana, 34, of Riverhead was charged with trespassing Monday on George Street in Hampton Bays. Police said they received a call that someone trespassed behind a home.

Ms. Caruana was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and trespassing, and was transported to Southampton Town Justice Court for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.