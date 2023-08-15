‘Stop the Violence’ hoops tourney draws top talent, big crowds

Fans were treated to a great day of hoops at the annual Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament at Horton Ave. Park on Sunday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

When the Town of Riverhead decided to build a basketball court at Horton Avenue Park, Dwayne Eleazer looked on from his house on nearby Constable Drive and asked his wife whether holding a tournament there would be a good idea. The court was part of the Silver Linings development, one of Riverhead’s first affordable housing initiatives.

“I just wanted a way to bring the kids together and keep them off the streets,” Mr. Eleazer said. “She wasn’t against the idea, but she said it probably wouldn’t get big attraction.”

Seventeen years later, the “Stop the Violence” Long Island tournament, which takes place on the second weekend of August each year, has become a community staple. Hundreds of spectators congregate around the park for the two-day event, and the line of parked cars stretches down the street. This year, even former NBA player A.J. Price was in attendance.

“The vision was, if we can bring the kids in and tire them out on Saturday and Sunday, they wouldn’t be out there getting in trouble all weekend,” Mr. Eleazer said. “Now there’s nothing bad to write about this weekend in the papers because half the people are here watching the basketball game. So I’d say it’s been working. All the little kids come out and say that they can’t wait to grow up and play in it.”

The tournament, featuring 10 teams from across the tri-state area, attracts the region’s best talent to compete for a $10,000 grand prize. When the tournament started almost two decades ago, the prize stood at a mere $1,000 with a $200 buy-in. But with the constant growth and interest, the entry fee has swelled to $800 per team and sponsors have gotten involved to make the prize that much more enticing. Recently, Slam Magazine got wind of the tournament and decided to be a sponsor of next year’s event.

“Slam is one of the biggest basketball magazines in the country, so to be recognized by them is really big for us,” Mr. Eleazer said. “We’re going to get more and more noticed now. Slam Magazine is nation-wide. That puts us on the map.”

Organizing the annual event is a big undertaking. Planning starts in May to secure sponsors, teams, announcers, scorekeepers and referees. Mr. Eleazer also needs annual approval from the Town of Riverhead to host the tournament.

“It’s like a big family reunion every year,” Eleazer said. “The people who grew up here and may have moved away know that in the second week of August, they’re going to see their family at this event. This is always a peaceful event where everyone can just sit back, relax and have a good time.”

This spring, Eleazer noticed the court was in a sorry state due to exposure to the weather and constant use by residents. He went to town officials in hopes they could help make repairs, not only for the tournament but for everyone who uses the court throughout the year.

Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament action at Horton Ave Park on Sunday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament action at Horton Ave Park on Sunday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament action at Horton Ave Park on Sunday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

“We asked if the town could resurface the court and Councilman Bob Kern found us the money,” Mr. Eleazer said. “It was $26,000 to resurface the court to keep these athletes from getting hurt. We used local contractors to get the job done and it came out amazing. They turned this court around in four days. This is why we love living in Riverhead. They always come through for us. We appreciate everything the town has done for us over the years.”

On Saturday, 10 teams battled it out on the refurbished court in the double-elimination competition, despite several delays brought on by the inclement weather. Sunday’s final had to be moved under the lights at Stotzky Park because daylight simply ran out. Team JFK from Queens eventually emerged victorious.

“Team JFK has been coming for 10 years now,” Mr. Eleazer said. “They’re always a crowd favorite but have lost many times. It’s good to see them come out on top this time around.”