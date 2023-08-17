Real Estate Transfers: August 17, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 30, 2023.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Eric Andersen & Kelly Peragallo to Edward Confortin & Melissa Nunez, 26 Timber Drive (600-97-2-22) (R) $559,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Gregory & Barbara Malfitano, 44 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-43) (R) $990,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• East End Assets LLC to Jeffrey Recher & Brette Tannenbaum, 315 Moores Lane North (1000-40-2-18) (R) $1,810,000

• Susan Pinkwater & Sally Searby to Royal & Alison Tuthill, 675 Champlin Place (1000-34-3-30) (R) 1,795,000

• Stephen M Bull & Terese Svoboda to Michael Milano, 24 Sandy Beach Road (1001-3-3-6) (R) $925,000

• Natasha Harsh to George Papadionisopoulos & Eleni Viaseros, 3060 North Road (1000-35-3-3) (R) $667,500

• M & M Twins Inc to Mary Grande & Kenneth Seel, 495 August Road (1000-53-4-44.016) (V) $655,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• AMP Development LLC to Kristine Nario-Eng, 29 Adelia Path (600-8-4-11) (R) $1,300,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Estate of John Boudreau to Mid Atlantic LLC, 265 Factory Avenue (1000-122-6-7) (R) $375,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Joseph & Annette Marchese Trust to Pierandrea Bianco, 155 Sound Avenue (1000-67-2-9) (R) $965,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dennis Mueller to Awlad Hossen & Mukta Akter, 1112 Roanoke Avenue (600-102-4-19) (R) $550,000

• Carol Yeager Trust to Florbela & Mario Correia, 193 Scenic Lake Drive, (600-82.02-1-193) (R) $ 445,000

• Mario Fajardo to Robert Gerstacker, 81 Mulberry Commons (600-109.01-1-81) (R) $416,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Michael Brennan & Thomas Amico to Isabel Dische, 10B Club Drive (700-12-1-29.003) (R) $4,600,000

• Donald & Joann Young to Robert & Sarah Fairbairn, 30 Winthrop Road (700-7-4-33) (R) $2,750,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of John Lademann to Daniel & Justine Sweeney, 647 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-5-31.002) (R) $1,100,000

• Mark Mamrack & Irene Warren to Eftihia Tsitiridis, 345 Budds Pond Road (1000-56-5-6) (R) $920,000

• WADING RIVER (11792)

• 24 Hamilton St Inc to Michael & Nancy Moccia, 9 Joshua Court, (600-75.01-2-23) (R) $621,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)