Riverhead volunteer named New York Firefighter of the Year

Lt. Justin Berry of the Riverhead Fire Department receives the Firefighter of the Year award from Edward Tase Jr., president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.(Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Lt. Justin Berry of the Riverhead Volunteer Fire Department was honored during the Heroes Awards Aug. 10 at the Firefighters Association of the State of New York’s annual convention in Niagara Falls. He is the first member of the Riverhead fire department to receive the Firefighter of the Year medal of honor since the award was initiated in 1956. Lt. Berry is a seven-year department member and is presently lieutenant of Ever-Ready Engine Company 3.

According to its Heroes Award nomination application, “FASNY recognizes its bravest members with this prestigious honor designated for those who exemplify what the fire service and protecting our communities is all about.”

The News-Review reported on the rapidly spreading fire on Doris Avenue in Riverhead in December 2022. Second assistant chief Pete Kurzyna was informed that a man was trapped inside the burning house, and first assistant chief William Renten Jr. and Lt. Berry went to the back of the house. Lt. Berry jumped through the first-floor window in order to locate and lift an unconscious 77-year-old-man through the window to the other firefighters and police officers outside. His rescue effort succeeded, and the man survived after being treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance personnel.

Lt. Berry was nominated for the FASNY Firefighter of the Year award by Riverhead Fire Department Chief Joseph Hartmann. “As a chief, I cannot be prouder,” the chief said at the award ceremony, “It’s a great honor for our department and the Riverhead community.”

“Since the day he got in, he always wanted to learn and kept up his training and gives 110% to the department,” Chief Hartmann said during a phone interview.

FASNY spokesperson Robert Leonard said in a phone interview from the convention, “All the nominations represented important acts of valor.” He said Lt. Berry’s stood out because of the circumstances of the rescue. “[With] zero visibility, he successfully located and moved the man to the window by himself. He knowingly put himself at risk.”

Mr. Leonard said FASNY received eight nominations for this year’s award from all over the state. A committee reviews them and each committee member issues numerical scores, which are then complied and calculated. This year’s Firefighter of the Year was “unanimously selected” by the committee, he said.

Robert Outhouse, chairman of the FASNY Firefighter of the Year committee, commended Lt. Berry’s bravery at the ceremony. “Without hesitation, as the smoke was billowing out of the windows, Lt. Berry made entrance through the window,” he said. “He put the life and well-being of the victim above his own. It’s a true heroic act.”

FASNY vice presidents Eugene Perry Jr. and Santo Rivera presented Lt. Berry with a service bar and a gift in recognition of his heroism, telling him to “wear it proudly on your uniform” and “use it wisely.”

New York State Assemblyman and Suffolk County resident Joseph Stefano presented a proclamation to Lt. Berry and said, “Having special men like this do the jobs they do is unheralded and we really appreciate you for what you do.”

On behalf of the New York State Senate and Assembly, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, who represents the district in Niagara Falls hosting this year’s convention, presented Lt. Berry with a proclamation for “your bravery, your dedication and taking the time to be a volunteer firefighter.”

Speaking from the podium after receiving his medal from FASNY president Edward Tase Jr., Lt. Berry said, “I’m proud to be a part of the Riverhead Fire Department. Everyone did a great job that night. Riverhead Fire Department, Riverhead Police Department [and] Riverhead Ambulance Department worked together and got the job done. It was a Riverhead save.”