Police Blotter: Larcenies at Target Store on Old County Road

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

On Aug. 11, police investigated a grand larceny at Ace Hardware on Route 25A in Wading River.

• On Aug. 11, police were called to Remsen Road in Wading River after a tree was reported to have fallen into the roadway. On the same day, police investigated a report of illegal dumping on Forge Road in Riverhead.

• Larcenies at the Target store on Old Country Road were reported to police and investigated on Aug. 10 and 11.

• On Aug. 12, police investigated larcenies at a residence on Ostrander Avenue in Riverhead and at Eastwind Caterers on Route 25A in Wading River.

• Police arrested Michael A. Meade Aug. 12 on a grand larceny charge. On the same day, police arrested Paul Alexander of Wading River. No other information was provided in either case.

• Police arrested Lawrence Conner Jr. on a petit larceny charge at the Walmart store on Old Country Road.

• A Calverton woman told police Aug. 14 that she was the victim of identity theft. An investigation is continuing.