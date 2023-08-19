Southampton Blotter: Wheelbarrow stolen from a home on Yale Drive in Hampton Bays

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southampton Town police investigated the theft of a pool pump stolen Aug. 11 from a fenced-in backyard at a house on Old Fort Lane. Also on Aug. 11, Southampton police were called to an address on North Sea Road where flowers for sale were taken from a table alongside the road without payment being made.

• On Aug. 13, Southampton Town police filed a larceny affidavit for a wheelbarrow stolen from a home on Yale Drive in Hampton Bays.

• A resident of Bonita Road in East Quogue told police Aug. 13 that an unnamed person he met online sent him a nude photo of himself via Snapchat. “Unknown subject did tell the caller that if he did not send $800 the subject would disseminate the nude photo,” according to a police report, which said the resident wanted the incident documented.

• On Aug. 12, the manager of a Hampton Bays restaurant told police an unknown male entered the bathroom of the business and did $1,200 worth of damage. “The subject in question was allegedly disgruntled that he had to pay bar tab,” the report states.

• Southampton police arrested Ricky Harris, 36, of Westhampton Aug. 11, charging him with criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault. A report states the defendant had been involved in a fight.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.