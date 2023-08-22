Daily Update: More opposition to proposed development at Calverton’s Enterprise Park; High School club aims to bolster healthy relationships
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Opposition grows to proposed development at Calverton’s Enterprise Park
High School club aims to bolster healthy relationships
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Country Time Cycle shop in Mattituck gears up to close down
East End Arts attracts new studio manager
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Remembering the many roles of Jim Dougherty’s life: The former supervisor’s last interview
Codger’s Column: A welcome home
NORTHFORKER
This Old Place: Discover Long Island’s last true blacksmith in Greenport
North Fork Dream Home: Live life in luxury with this Orient Estate
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker Stories: Dig into the bounty of South Fork farms
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.