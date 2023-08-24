Daily Update: Local powerboat racing champ retires at the top; Real Estate Transfers

Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 24, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Local powerboat racing champ retires at the top

Real Estate Transfers: August 24, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board special meeting exposes myriad complexities with affordable housing

Real Estate Transfers: August 24, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Drought status lifted for Shelter Island: Caution still advised for water use

Artsi tour is the picture of success: Open studios welcome visitors

NORTHFORKER

Savor the dog days of summer with these out-of-the-ordinary corn dishes

A day in the life of the Clamity Janes

SOUTHFORKER

Local author talks, art shows and historically themed concerts fill this last August weekend

Cook This Now! Seasoned Fork’s garden lavender scones

