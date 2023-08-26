Police Blotter: Possible assault in the area of West Main St. last week

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

On Aug. 16 at about 8:30 p.m., Riverhead police received a report of a possible assault in progress in the area of 121 West Main St. Responding officers located a man who had suffered a laceration to his left wrist, according to police.

Riverhead detectives were notified and responded to the scene. Police said the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the victim to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injury. The victim was uncooperative and refused to speak to the police with regard to the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Riverhead Town police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

In other police news:

• Olimpio Colon, age and address unavailable, was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Friday at Grangebel Park in Riverhead.

• Roni Zurdo, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Friday night on Fishel Avenue Extension, according to police.

• Jorge Villegas, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI on West Main Street early Saturday.

• Mitchell Weissberg, 63, address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment Aug. 15 at the Shell gas station on West Main Street in Riverhead.

• A number of vinyl records were reported stolen from the Barnes & Noble store on Route 58 on Aug. 16. Additional information was not available.

• Joseph Dinnigan, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs last Thursday on Sound Avenue in Northville.

• Roger Williams Jr., age and address unavailable, was charged last Thursday with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle last.

• A woman stole a number of items from the Lidl store on Route 58 Monday night, according to police.