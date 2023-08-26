Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Gustavo Garcia, 18, of Riverhead was charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage Saturday at Garden Deli in Flanders.

The arrest was part of a joint effort between the town’s Community Response Unit and the State Liquor Authority that took place Saturday. During that operation, the Community Response Unit conducted checks of local establishments to ensure compliance with SLA statutes. An investigation revealed Mr. Garcia sold alcohol to someone under the age of 21, and he was arrested and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, both misdemeanors under New York State Alcoholic Beverage Control law.

A female juvenile was also arrested and charged with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage under ABC law, after she sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21 at the 7-Eleven in Flanders. Both subjects were released on appearance tickets, to be arraigned in court at a later date.

• Jefferey Lovett, 37, of Hampton Bays was charged with driving while intoxicated and a number of Vehicle and Traffic Law violations on Flanders Road in Flanders.

Mr. Lovett was observed on Flanders Road, moving from his lane of travel unsafely, and crossing into the middle turning lane, according to police.

He was driving in an erratic manner when an officer pulled him over, police said.

Mr. Lovett was unsteady on his feet, displayed glassy, bloodshot eyes and had the odor of alcohol on his breath, and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests, police said.

• Last Wednesday at about 7:51 p.m., Southampton Town Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Royal Avenue in Flanders.

Officers found that a parked car on Royal Avenue was struck by a 2010 Dodge pickup truck, which had left the scene prior to police arrival. Officers were able to the locate the truck on Royal Avenue and further investigation found the driver, Julio Francisco Diego, 25, of Flanders was driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Mr. Diego was arrested and taken to Southampton police headquarters for processing.

He was charged with DWI and several violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.