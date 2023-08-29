Daily Update: ‘Once in a blue moon’ is happening soon

Gaze up at Saturn, charge your crystals and watch those tides with next week’s supermoon. (Credit Courtesy Photo/Steven Bellavia)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Once in a blue moon’ is happening soon

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Police Department testing body-worn cameras through pilot program

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Strongpoint Theinert South Ferry cruise to raise funds for veterans’ retreat

Something new at Shelter Island School: Soccer team ready to take the field

NORTHFORKER

Catapano Dairy Farm celebrates 20 years by giving back to the community

SOUTHFORKER

Make Marilee’s Farmstand in Sagaponack your one-stop veggie shop

