Daily Update: Peconic County Brewing closes abruptly; Real Estate Transfers

Peconic County Brewing in Riverhead developed a loyal following since it opened two years ago, and its closing came as a surprise to its patrons and community. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 31, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic County Brewing beset by financial woes, closes abruptly

Real Estate Transfers: August 31, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Saluting a long-serving volunteer of Mattituck Fire Department, Leonard ‘Lenny’ Llewellyn

Real Estate Transfers: August 31, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Practicing to save lives: Island Police and Fire departments take part in mass casualty incident training

Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 31, 2023

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this September

SOUTHFORKER

Speaking truth: Naomi Watts and friends talk menopause and sex at Canoe Place Inn tonight

Summer shows no sign of stopping as September hits the South Fork

