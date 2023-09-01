Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher arrested on rape charges

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

Suffolk County police arrested an Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher Tuesday on charges related to a sexual relationship he had with an underage student in 2020.

Authorities charged William Sperl of Deer Park, 60, with four counts of third-degree rape and seven counts of a criminal sex act in the third degree for the alleged relationship with a female student, who was a minor at the time.

Mr. Sperl is an audio production teacher at Eastern Suffolk BOCES’ Harry B. Ward Technical Center in Riverhead. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Bellport following an investigation by Special Victims Section detectives.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6361.