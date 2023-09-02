Police Blotter: Police investigating an assault on Northville Turnpike

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Riverhead police responded to a reported assault early Sunday on Northville Turnpike near Roanoke Avenue.

At about 12:35 a.m., police were called to a residence in that area on a report of a physical assault occurring outside the residence, according to police.

When police arrived, a 26-year-old Hispanic man reported that he had sustained a stab wound to his arm as a result of an attack by three male subjects, who the victim did not know, according to a report.

Detectives were notified and the victim described the suspects as two Hispanic men and one white or Hispanic man, according to police. All were wearing dark clothes with hooded sweatshirts, police said.

The victim reported that the three men entered a back yard area by climbing over a fence adjacent to the Long Island Rail Road tracks and attacked him from behind, according to police.

The victim reported that he was able to fight off the men, but sustained a stab wound to his arm before the three suspects ran off in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and subsequently released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or the subjects involved is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• A pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously injured Sunday night at 953 West Main St., according to police.

Responding officers located an unidentified Hispanic male who had been struck by a 1998 Toyota Corolla, while crossing the roadway.

The operator of the vehicle, Telma Mendoza, 54, of Flanders, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. She was issued a summons for driving without a license.

Riverhead Detectives and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene for further investigation. The male victim was treated at the scene by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by the Suffolk County Police Aviation Unit for treatment of serious physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the town police department 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• A traffic stop at about 9 p.m. Sunday on Pulaski Street near Columbus Avenue resulted in the arrest of a man for driving while intoxicated, according to Riverhead police.

An officer pulled over a 2009 Dodge Nitro on Pulaski Street, police said, and determined that the driver of the vehicle, .Jose Molina Umanzoa, was intoxicated.

In addition, officers said, there was a 14-year-old in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Mr. Umanzoa was taken to police headquarters and processed on charges of “Leandra’s Law” driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

Under Leandra’s Law, first-time offenders charged with DWI or driving while impaired by drugs with a child under 16 in the vehicle may be charged with a class E felony, punishable by up to four years in state prison.

• Two men entered Island Water Park on Middle Country Road in Calverton and removed $1,300 worth of tools last Tuesday and also damaged property there, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• Jacobo Lobato, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child last Tuesday at police headquarters.

• Frank Hernandez, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Wednesday on Edwards Avenue and Sound Avenue.

• Jose Perez-Cabrera, 35, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Thursday morning at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

• Amanda Pappas, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Sunday morning on Commerce Drive and Route 58. Additional information was not available.