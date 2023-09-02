Southampton Blotter: Flanders man charged with numerous criminal charges including resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A Flanders man faces a variety of criminal charges Saturday after struggling with police and carrying narcotics, according to police.

18-year-old Juan Francisco was arrested Friday on Woodroad Trail in Flanders and charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest and other charges.

Police said Mr. Francisco had refused to put his hands behind his back for handcuffing and started clenching his fists and pulling his arms away from the officers. He was subdued after a short struggle and taken to headquarters.

An officer said he saw Mr. Francisco with a green bag in his mouth, which he then put down his pants, according to police.

While at headquarters, Mr. Francisco was searched and officers found the green Ziploc bag that contained a white substance, which was later tested and revealed to be cocaine, police said.

• A man reported being threatened with a knife Sunday morning at about 1:30 a.m. near the McDonald’s on Flanders Road in Riverside, police said.

Upon police arrival, several people were in the roadway and one man who was highly intoxicated said he was jumped by several people and complained of arm pain.

Witnesses told differing stories, officials said.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment and was advised that if he wanted to make a report, he should go to police headquarters when he was sober, police said.

• Selvin Hernandez, 33, of Riverhead was pulled over on Old Riverhead Road in Westhampton on Aug. 21 and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police, who said he had a blood alcohol level of .18.

Mr. Hernandez was pulled over after his vehicle struck a utility pole, and he had to lean on the police car to keep his balance, police said.

• Staszek Marek, 37, of Riverside was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief Aug. 22 on Dogwood Street in Riverside, according to police. Mr. Marek was arrested after intentionally damaging a Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance vehicle, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.