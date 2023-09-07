Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: September 7, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 14, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Mona Riad to Dorothy & Daniel Hines,13 Beach Road (600-113-2-28.001) (R) $2,600,000 

• BKM Properties of Shoreham Inc to Nadzeya Allazetta, 135 Tuthills Lane (600-67-4-6) (R) $550,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Paul Guillo to Eric Schisler & Lisa Lopez, 3005 Bluffs Drive South (600-11.02-1-149) (R) $568,000 

• Bozena Leven to Homemade Enterprises LLC, 30 Bluffs Drive (600-39-5-5.014) (V) $374,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Glenn & Bonnie Krevans, 48 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-45) (R) $990,000 

EAST MARION (11939)

• Susan & Timothy Milano to Sefi Graider & Waylon DeCanio, Aquaview Avenue (1000-21-3-4) (V) $153,500

LAUREL (11948)

• Estate of John Roache to Nicole DeLaurentis, 2930 Bray Avenue (1000-126-10-10) (R) $760,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Daniel Lawlor to William Gildersleeve, 435 Riley Avenue (1000-143-4-18) (R) $805,000 

ORIENT (11957)

• Amelia’s Sound Properties Inc to Sterling Brent Real Estate Ltd, 38255 Main Road (1000-15-2-17.006) (V) $7,250,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Maria Kapsalis & Steven Kapsalis to RD Pilesgrove LLC, 3544 Sound Avenue (600-17-3-3) (V) $3,500,000

• Margaret & Michael Sagarese to James & Joanna Silk, 57 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-18) (R) $750,000

• Philip Robinson to Anton Agoncillo, 15 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.002) (R) $715,000

• Thomas Jones Trust to Susan Dawson, 141 Stoneleigh Drive (600-82.05-1-29) (R) $610,000

• Erika & William Redmond to Willian Macua-Pinto & Silvia DeMacua, 212 Hubbard Avenue (600-111-4-14) (R) $533,000

• James C Hinchy & Sabrina Milz-Hinchy to BGP Homes Inc, 137 Oliver Street (600-104-2-44) (R) $505,000

• KPL 777 LLC to Denis Osorio, 3 Oakland Drive South (600-65-4-7) (R) $430,000

• Oscar Manguia to Broadway 2 LLC, 24 Sandy Hollow Court (600-125-1-8.003) (R) $315,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Edmond Mullins to Oysterfriends LLC, 1 Country Club Drive (700-3-2-16) (R) $1,650,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Michael B Cashwell to Jennifer Grausman, 2165 Reydon Drive (1000-80-2-24.001)(R) $1,620,000 

• Peter Leo to Paul & Elizabeth Kaplan, 630 North Sea Drive (1000-54-5-16) (R) $1,495,000

• Narrow River Properties LLC to 1225 PH LLC, 1225 Leeton Drive (1000-59-1-14) (R) $1,480,000

• Evan L Touhey to Christina & Kevin Brennan, 1450 Hortons Lane (1000-63-1-12.001) (R) $1,200,000

• Richard & Jennifer Simek to Numero 1 LLC, 60 Water Terrace (1000-88-6-13.030) (R) $1,200,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Caesar General Contractors Inc & Dream Land Builders Inc to Adam Bendeson, 225 Cliff Road West (600-26-1-35.002) (R) $753,000

• Matthew Perrone to Peter & Linda Pellechia, 15 Joshua Court (600-75.01-2-21) (R) $630,000

• Robert A Santoliquido to Jonathan & Brittany Hart, 178 Calverton Court (600-115-1-10.044) (R) $562,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

