‘Smaller’ warehouse planned for EPCAL

One of the two little used, hotly contested runways at Enterprise Park at Calverton.(Credit: Chris Francescani)

A one-story 70,445-square-foot warehouse building is being proposed for land within the former Grumman property in Calverton, and Riverhead Town Board members voiced support for the project at last Thursday’s work session.

The application, called “Hildreth Real Estate Advisors in Calverton,” is located on land that the Town of Riverhead sold to developer Jan Burman in 2001 for $17 million.

The specific site is at 1001 Scott Ave., on Lot 26 of the Calverton Camelot II subdivision.

The applicant seeks to divide the property into three tenant units of about 23,489 square feet each, according to representative Alex Holleman.

He said this project is much smaller than some other warehouse proposals that have been presented to the town in recent years, which have been as big as 641,000 square feet and located near residential properties.

“I think a project like this is where it should be,” Councilman Ken Rothwell said during discussion of the application.

“I totally agree,” said Councilman Tim Hubbard.

“It’s in the right zone, under the right conditions, and you’re taking care of the environment,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar added.

Asked about how many jobs would be created by the project, Mr. Holleman said they are marketing the project as both a warehouse and a manufacturing space. The number of jobs it generates would depend on what use is selected.

The project is located in the Planned Industrial Park zoning district and conforms with the permitted uses in that zone, Mr. Holleman said.

PIP zoning is intended to encourage industrial and office development in order to attract private investment and increase the tax base.