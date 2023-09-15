Photos: 42nd annual Hallockville Museum Farm Country Fair

42nd annual Hallockville Country Fair

This year’s Hallockville Country Fair featured more authentic North Fork farm fun than ever before. Patrons of the 42nd annual Hallockville Country Fair, held Sept. 9 and 10, took tours of historic Hallock Homestead led by Richard Wines, Nancy Gilbert and Lorraine Paceleo; watched weaving demonstrations with the Paumanok Weavers Guild and the Basket Weavers Guild of Long Island; saw tractor pulls, hayrides and sawmill demonstrations from Long Island Antique Power Association; and partook in a farm animal petting zoo, pony rides, craft vendors, live music and food trucks.

The Long Island Antique Power Association demonstrates cutting a log of spruce with apparatus from the 1920s.

Kids enjoyed kid-friendly features like rides in the tractor train.

Many tractors were on display, from historic ones to mini tractors for kids.



Joe Dirt stands up as he hauls 11,100 pounds during the exciting tractor pull.

Richard Wines points out one of the ‘new’ additions on the Hallock homestead. Nancy Gilbert, far right, another homestead tour guide looks on.

Family fun at the country fair included a petting zoo with chickens, bunnies and a donkey.

The arts and crafts vendor section was extensive.

Several bands preformed live music throughout the day.

Photos by Angela Colangelo

Outside of the Country Fair, public tours of Hallockville Museum Farm are available Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 to October 31. Learn about life on a 19th-century Long Island farm, see the historic barn and home and learn about the Hallock family who lived and worked the land here for over 250 years. All visitors must check in at the Hudson-Sydlowski House first. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-12 and free for children under 5.

According to the website, the interiors of the buildings are only accessible during a guided tour, even during the Country Fair. Arrange tours in advance for other days and for large groups. Please contact the museum at [email protected] to plan your visit.