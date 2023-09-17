Long Island Antique Power Association revs up the past

In a number of timeworn barns on the western side of Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead, the Long Island Antique Power Association keeps a century of the island’s agricultural history alive with a collection of vintage tractors, trucks and steam engines. The LIAPA is the only group on Long Island that is preserving the kind of farming life that dominated the Long Island landscape 100 years ago.

“The past we’re trying to preserve is not that far in the past,” said vice president Daniel Young. “We try to demonstrate how things were done years ago. We try to show, with the equipment we run, the way water could have been pumped out of a well to take a shower, wash clothes, get water to the animals and water the crops.”

Back in the day, the women and children of the house would have had to kick-start the Maytag washing machine at the back of the house while the men worked the fields. The engines would have ground corn to feed the chickens and other animals on the farm.

Mr. Young said that he thinks people are fascinated by seeing something that’s almost a century old and how simple the machines are. “We’re not a museum, per se, but our members and exhibitors show and explain how the equipment runs,” he said. He added that he sees an interest from young kids who realize they’re not just pressing a key on a computer to get something running — they’re interested in the mechanics of how things work.

Guests come from as far as Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Virginia for the camaraderie and to tinker with the machinery. Many can still recall a time when Sound Avenue didn’t have power lines.

One of LIAPA’s “star” pieces of equipment is a 1922 50-horsepower Peerless steam tractor, which came thundering back to life this summer to the cheers and applause during the summer show in July. The Peerless is now the only operational steam-powered tractor engine on Long Island.

“The boiler had lost its integrity about 10 years ago,” explained Bill Pfeffer, a Rocky Point sawyer who runs LIAPA’s sawmill and director with the 300-member association. “We couldn’t raise enough money to repair it. We had some anonymous donations and we started putting money aside to get the machine going. Then we finally had enough money to do it. It took us a while. It’s been in Ohio five years to be repaired.”

Steam tractors like the Peerless played a pivotal role in the agricultural heritage of the United States. “In the Midwest, the land was all sod and you needed an extremely powerful engine to break that sod,” Mr. Pfeffer said. “The Peerless steam engine was able to do that.”

There’s not a lot of written history about the steam engine’s impact on Long Island farming. It was, however, an expensive machine and several farmers would get together to buy one and share it. LIAPA’s machine belonged to Cliff Foster of Sagaponack, whose wife donated it to the association after he died.

“We’re running it in remembrance of him and for his family,” said steam engineer Jeff Klaverweiden. “It was given to us because they know how much we enjoy antique machinery.”

Association president Steve Barker of Manorville said it took four years to raise the $60,000 to rebuild the steam engine. “We held truck-pull events once a month over the last four summers, raising $20,000 each time,” he said. “And the kids really love this event. It’s a Saturday night and we are packed with people.”

The Peerless boiler was brought back to life by Jonas Stutzman, an Amish man from Ohio, and his sons, well-known for restoring antique and steam-driven equipment — including comedian Jay Leno’s collection of steam-powered cars. According to Mr. Klaverweiden, the Stutzmans hand-built the boiler, rolled the steel, cut out the holes and reinforced the whole tractor with rivets. “This tractor can now run another hundred years,” Mr. Klaverweiden said.

At the time that steam was used to help farmers on Long Island thresh wheat, plow the land and power sawmills, steam engines were also helping to build New York City streets, until internal combustion engines became the latest technology as the steam engine became obsolete. To this day steam still powers some industrial equipment around the world.

“Having this tractor running and operating again is a huge deal for our organization,” Mr. Young said. “It’s not just a stationary piece that bellows smoke and steam. It is a working piece that will run our sawmill and be hooked to our pulling sled to demonstrate the simple but massive power this machine has. When compared to a modern 50-horsepower tractor of today, the size and weight are beyond compare. So, it is an impressive sight.”

Countless hours are spent bringing the equipment to fully function and operate as they were intended. “Literally and figuratively, blood, sweat and tears, and oil, gas, diesel and grease,” Mr. Young said. “And a passion for old iron that may come from your fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers.”

The LIAPA owns some of the equipment, but most of the items are owned by members. There are several members who maintain the tractors, and the association is in the process of firing up larger engines that have been acquired over the years. One powered the Montauk ice plant, while others moved the ferries and tugs in the Long Island Sound. Another crew of engineers and mechanics runs and maintains the association’s sawmill.

“There are a lot of aspects that go into keeping the club operational,” Mr. Young said. “And we are always looking for helping hands in every way. If we don’t keep our history alive through our equipment and generations of present and past knowledge, then what’s left?”

Just like there are those who are passionate about antique cars, the members of the LIAPA are dedicated to preserving and showcasing old-fashioned farming equipment. Around 400 attend their gatherings every week.

The next generation of fans have fun tractor pulling. “You can drive and do whatever you want, play with it, tow things,” said Jameson McHenry, 8, of Port Jefferson. Luke Early of Shirley, also 8, said, “It’s great to drive a machine, rather than a toy.”