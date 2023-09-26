Daily Update: Councilman Tim Hubbard seeks support for Calverton moratorium

Councilman Tim Hubbard. (file photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Councilman Tim Hubbard seeks support for Calverton moratorium

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport may delay planned vote on proposed zoning changes

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 26, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: Orient Country Store is a small town shop with worldly gourmet offerings

SOUTHFORKER

Hamptons International Film Festival comes to East Hampton October 5

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.