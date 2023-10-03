Daily Update: More frustration for Riverhead as homecoming game cut short following crowd dispute with refs

Bill Landon photo

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

More frustration for Riverhead as homecoming game cut short following crowd dispute with refs

Marc LaMaina developing restaurant with outdoor experience in downtown Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local groups work to stop the spread of invasive plant species on the East End

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

IGA houses lack rental permits: But can’t prove overcrowding

NORTHFORKER

“First Fridays on Love Lane” returns to Mattituck for one night only

North Fork Dream Home: Find serenity in this Riverhead beachside home

SOUTHFORKER

Park Place Wines and Nick & Toni’s will quench your thirst for wine know-how

