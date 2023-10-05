Real Estate Transfers: October 5, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 18, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Chatin LLC to YMB Real Estate LLC, 740 Main Road (600-67-2-16.004) (C) $1,150,000

• Cooney Family Trust to Hireath Holdings LLC, 31 Lovers Lane (600-86-3-10) (R) $1,105,000

• Bridget Smalley to John & Girolama Sciortino, 123 Washington Avenue (600-90-2-17) (R) $900,000

• James & Karen Wright to Yener Miguel, 11 Seril Court (600-67-2-16.030) (R) $650,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Peter R McGreevy (Referee), Doreen & Eugene LaFurno (Defendants) to Hampton Dream Properties LLC, 162 Founders Path (600-39-6-16) (R) $455,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Natalya Novikova to Jhovani Nievez, 24 Penny Drive (600-97-2-15) (R) $535,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Malon Industries Inc to 32845 Main Road Cutchogue LLC, 32845 Main Road (1000-97-5-4.005) (C) $2,150,000

• Pisa-Relli Trust to Menachem Kastner & Sherry Shaw, 37 Sweet Meadow Court (1000-102.01-1-27) (R) $950,000

• James & Susan Ray to Joseph & Julia Alonzo, 2050 New Suffolk Road (1000-109-5-19) (V) $800,000

• Jean Zuhoski by Foreclosure Commissioner Lisa Gordon to H.U.D.,18250 County Road 48 (1000-96-4-1.001) (R) $404,641

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kelly Family Trust to Zef & Jennifer Noci, 220 Fiddler Lane (1000-36-2-9) (R) $595,000

• Dianne & Scott Wachenfeld & Nail Capri to Dianne & Scott Wachenfeld, 3 Beach Road (1001-3-3-26) (R) $318,500

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Nina Wojtas to Edouard & Marie-Alixe Belotte, 391 Sound Shore Road (600-7-1-5.002) (R) $905,000

• Old Capital Management LLC to Linda Fagan & Raymond Graceffa, 659 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-93-2-21) (R) $849,990

• Blaise & Mary Swiatkowski to Joseph & Margaret Swiatkowski, 113 Timothy Lane (600-69-3-53.020) (R) $500,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Estate of Salvatore Antonucci to Benjamin Alsdurf & Svetlana Pavlovic, 7025 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-15) (R) $999,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Matthew Glassman & Tracy Heller to Hugo Rondinone, 3450 Private Road #13 (1000-105-1-4) (R) $3,350,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• James Gibbs to Robert Apuzzo & Margherita Bonnano, 515 3rd Street (1000-117-9-17) (R) $750,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Fresh & Co Farm LLC to Jeremy Armstrong, 28410 Main Road (1000-19-1-1.005) (R) $2,350,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kevin Sheren & Madeline Shakin to Smiletown 960 LLC, 960 Roanoke Avenue (600-107-2-5) (C) $650,000

• Granville House Victorians LLC to East Avenue RH LLC, 432 East Avenue (600-126-4-48) (R) $585,000

• Gem Hunter Property Solutions LLC to Ana & Francisco Abreu, 434 Middle Road (600-82-2-11) (R) $575,000

• Jane Joerchel to Tito Saubide & Antoinette Gay, 1203 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-2-15.001) (R) $455,000

• Henry Silverman to B’s Homestead Corp, Pennys Road (600-19-1-16.001) (V) $306,000

• Robert C Rambo to Marlyn Gonzakez-Paiz, 34 Doris Avenue (600-105-2-40) (R) $288,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Pandion Acquisitions LLC to Carol Perowne, 4 Pandion Road (700-16-1-5.007) (V) $1,995,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Waheed Alli to John O’Connell & Marcela Eckels, 25 Great Circle Drive (700-1-1-40) (R) $2,000,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• William & Robin Penney to Town Creek LLC, 2200 Hobart Road (1000-64-3-4) (R) $2,200,000

• 2425 Laurel Avenue LLC to Town of Southold, 751 Laurel Avenue (1000-55-6-36.001) (V) $1,250,000

• Laura Camelo to Jason & Ashley Easteaadt, 8025 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-9-34.001) (R) $950,000

• Teamc99A Properties LLC to Brian & Laura Flanagan, 980 Oak Avenue (1000-77-1-6) (R) $725,000

• Irene & Mark Entin to Jacqueline Lowe, 2555 Youngs Avenue, Apt 14D (1000-63.02-1-46) (R) $542,000

• Estate of Edward Hau & Judith Whittington to Scott Bennett & Yin Wong-Nguyen, 7300 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-7-46) (R) $350,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Irving Goldstein to Vanessa Bonet & Christopher Lass, 169 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.039) (R) $730,00

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)