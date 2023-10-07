‘Quilts of Valor’ honors local veterans in Calverton

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders unveiled the quilts made by volunteers at Calverton Meadows. This year, the quilts were given to veterans Joseph Napolitano and Richard Robinson. (Tim Gannon photo)

Two veterans who live in the Calverton Meadows 55-plus community in Calverton were awarded with “Quilts of Valor” last Thursday, in honor of the their military service to the country.

Quilts of Valor is a foundation that awards homemade quilts to veterans and service members. Their mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” the group says.

To date, 357,215 quilts have been awarded throughout the world through the program.

This year’s honorees are Richard Robinson and Joseph Napolitano.

Mr. Robinson joined the U.S. Army on Jan. 5, 1954, at the age of 18 and served until Jan. 4, 1956.

He went to boot camp and training in Virginia and transferred to Fort Hood in Texas, where he served as a quartermaster sergeant.

Mr. Napolitano served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan 6, 1951, to Sept. 1, 1956.

He was trained in San Antonio, Texas, and was an airborne radio operator who served in England and Germany.

He also received a conduct medal and was proficient in Morse code.

The quilts were made by Calverton Meadows residents Linda Bealey, Lin Keheley, Karen Osman, Lynn Lombardo, Grace Swift and Beryl Sylvester.

Also present were the Peconic Guard Riders, state and local officials.

“On behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation and in recognition of your service to this nation, it is a privilege to honor you with this Quilt of Valor,” Ms. Swift said. “Please accept this Quilt of Valor in grateful thanks for your service and sacrifice in the defense of our country.”

Ms. Lombardo said the two men are not only heroes for their military service, but also for the way they help people in the community.

“Joe, you are also there when somebody needs something, and Richard, you are the ultimate servant,” she said.